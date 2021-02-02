New Juventus signing caused controversy on his way out of Catania

Although it wasn’t the most dramatic transfer deadline day for Juventus, a couple of young names still landed in Turin.

Emanuele Pecorino and Mattia Campagnon have signed their Juve contracts yesterday, and the Old Lady has welcomed them via the official club Twitter account.

#Under23 | UFFICIALE⚪️⚫️🤝 Emanuele Pecorino, attaccante classe 2001, arriva a titolo definitivo dal @Catania e firma un contratto fino al 2025✍️ Mattia Compagnon, centrocampista classe 2001, arriva in prestito con diritto di riscatto dall'@Udinese_1896✍️ Benvenuti, ragazzi🙌 pic.twitter.com/hPqGAQVsJk — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) February 2, 2021

While Campagnon’s arrival was a relatively quiet one, Pecorino’s move from Catania hasn’t been a smooth one.

Joe Tacopina, the owner of the Sicilian club didn’t have any kind words to say in the striker’s farewell.

“The player no longer wanted to play for Catania as he only wished to leave towards Juventus, which is a shame because he is from the city,” said Tacopina as reported by TuttoJuve.

“but I do not want any player in our family who doesn’t want to be here.

“So when it became clear that he didn’t want to play for his city, as he didn’t do for several days due to a series of minor injuries, I didn’t want to have anything to do with him anymore.” concluded the patron.

On the other hand, Pecorino tried to explain his departure to his former fans via his Instagram account as translated by Football Italia.

“I have mixed feelings because I am leaving the club and the city where I grew up.

“I want to say goodbye to those who love me and those who do not approve my choice. I ask you to understand me before judging me. I am from Catania, I love my city, but this passion is now a job for me and that’s why I signed with a Serie A club. I could not turn down the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I am not even 20 yet, but I can take the responsibility for my decisions. Thank you Catania and thank you fans, I will forever be one of you,” concluded the young striker.

Pecorino had previously spent a season on loan with Milan’s youth squad, before returning to his hometown club of Catania and becoming a part of the first team.

This season, the 19-year-old had made 14 appearances for Catania in the Serie C- Girone C, and scored five goals in the process.