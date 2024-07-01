After completing his transfer to Juventus, Douglas Luiz greeted Aston Villa with an emotional message posted on his Instagram account.

On Sunday, The Bianconeri announced the capture of the 26-year-old on a deal worth 50 million euros.

Therefore, the Brazil international thanked his former club, teammates and fans for their support during the five years he spent in Birmingham.

Young Juventus duo Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea went in the opposite direction as part of a swap deal.