Juventus new winger Nico Gonzalez has set his sights on Cristiano Ronaldo’s old villa, offering a hint on Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) explains, the Portuguese superstar used to live in a glamorous villa on top of a hill during his three-year stint in Turin between 2018 and 2021.

This residence is currently inhabited by Pogba. The Frenchman made his return to the club in July 2022, but hasn’t been able to offer anything noteworthy due to his never-ending injury woes which was then followed by a four-year ban due to a positive anti-doping test.

The 31-year-old is still hoping to overturn the verdict through an appeal. But regardless of the final decision, the midfielder’s future appears to lie away from Continassa.

For instance, Juventus have already handed the iconic Number 10 jersey to Kenan Yildiz, suggesting Pogba has already played his final match for the club.

Moreover, the source believes Gonzalez’s decision to inquire about Pogba’s current residence is further evidence of the Frenchman’s imminent departure.

Juventus are awaiting the final verdict in the anti-doping case before making their move.

If the ban were to be upheld, the Serie A giants would most likely exercise their right to unilaterally rescind the player’s contract.

On another note, La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that Teun Koopmeiners could move into the house that has been recently vacated by Federico Chiesa upon his transfer to Liverpool.