Edon Zhegrova was not selected for international duty with Kosovo during the current break, which meant he remained in Turin rather than travelling abroad. Having only just completed his move to Juventus in the final hours of the transfer window, the forward is determined to establish himself as a key figure at the club and to make a lasting impression at the Allianz Stadium.

Dedication During the International Break

Juventus had long viewed Zhegrova as an ideal addition to their squad, and they were delighted to secure his services this summer. While several players left to join their national teams, those who were not called up were granted four days of rest. However, according to Il Bianconero, Zhegrova declined the opportunity to take a break and instead continued training on his own in Turin.

The report notes that the attacker has been working independently to maintain sharpness and ensure he is ready for action once group training resumes. This decision underlines his ambition to secure a regular place in the starting line-up and to contribute meaningfully to the team’s campaign.

Attitude and Potential Impact

Zhegrova’s commitment has been seen as an encouraging sign, reflecting not only his technical qualities but also his professionalism and mentality. Juventus supporters will be pleased to see a player combining talent with discipline, as this blend can often prove decisive over the course of a long season.

The young forward is known for his creativity and attacking flair, attributes that will be valuable as the Bianconeri aim to compete across multiple fronts. By demonstrating a willingness to go beyond what is required, Zhegrova is sending a clear message that he intends to play an integral role in the squad.

His work ethic could also have a wider effect within the dressing room, setting an example for others and contributing to a culture of hard work and focus. Should he continue on this path, there is every reason to believe he will be trusted with significant playing time and become a key part of Juventus’ pursuit of their seasonal objectives.