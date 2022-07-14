Earlier today, Juventus have officially announced the signing of Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa, with Radu Dragusin heading in the opposite direction.

The 22-year-old was one of the best revelations of the previous season despite the Grifone’s dreadful campaign which culminated in the club’s relegation to Serie B.

However, the left-back could leave Turin shortly after his arrival.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, Cambiaso will spend the next campaign on loan at Bologna, where he’ll be able to gain more playing time.

The source adds that Max Allegri has explained the situation for the young Italian, letting the latter decide his own fate.

Apparently, the former Genoa player opted to leave Juventus on a temporary basis in order to sharpen his skills at Sinisa Mihajlovic’s court.

The wingback has just signed a contract that ties him to Juventus until 2027.

Juve FC say

With Alex Sandro lingering for another season and Luca Pellegrini potentially staying as well, Allegri might have painted a complex picture for the young Pellegrini before asking him to pick his own poison.

Thus, it’s hard to blame the player for heading towards the exit door, as he’s still at the early stages of his career, and needs to guarantee himself some playing time in order to prove his worth.