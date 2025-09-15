Jonathan David has shared his perspective on football’s ongoing use of VAR, making it clear that if given the choice, he would prefer to see the game played without the technology. The Canadian striker, who recently made the move to Juventus, has already begun to demonstrate his quality with strong performances for the Italian club. His arrival in the last transfer window was viewed as an important addition, and Juventus regard him as one of their key attacking options for the season.

David has been entrusted with a significant role at the Allianz Stadium, starting in the opening league fixtures and showing promise in the early stages of his career with the club. While rotation will naturally occur as the season progresses, it is evident that he is seen as the primary striker in the squad at present. Having only just embarked on his time in Turin, the forward will be eager to build momentum, establish consistency, and prove that securing his services on a free transfer was a worthwhile decision.

A Main Striker With Clear Ambitions

The competition for his signature was notable, with several clubs reportedly interested before he ultimately chose Juventus. His commitment to settling into the team and delivering at a high level is evident, and he understands the importance of making a positive and lasting impression. The club’s expectations of him are significant, and early signs suggest that he is prepared to rise to the challenge.

However, when the conversation shifted away from his performances on the pitch and towards potential improvements to the sport, David made his feelings on VAR very clear. The introduction of video assistant refereeing was intended to improve fairness, yet it continues to divide opinion. Controversial calls and lengthy delays often dominate discussions after matches, creating frustration for players, managers, and supporters alike.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Jonathan David’s View On VAR

Speaking openly on the subject, David stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve, “The easiest one for me would be to get rid of VAR and go back to how it was before.” His words underline the growing debate over whether the technology has truly benefitted football or whether it has detracted from the flow and spirit of the game.

While technology was brought in to limit human error, many argue that the very same human element remains the root cause of contentious decisions. For David, the solution appears simple, and his stance highlights that even players at the highest level continue to wrestle with the impact VAR has had on the sport.