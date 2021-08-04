New Juventus striker arrives in Turin today

Kaio Jorge left Brazil for Italy yesterday and he is expected to land in Turin today to complete his 3m euros transfer from Santos.

The Brazilian youngster is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Neymar and Robinho to move from Santos to Europe.

He had attracted the attention of the likes of AC Milan and Benfica, but Juventus moved quickly to secure his signature.

They had signed him on a pre-contract agreement that would have seen him join them for free next year.

However, they decided to fast-track his arrival to Italy by offering to pay Santos a transfer fee now so he can be a part of their squad for the upcoming campaign.

Football Italia says he is expected to arrive in Italy today and he will then have his medical tomorrow ahead of an exciting first season with the Bianconeri.

Juve has been linked with several attackers in the last year including Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi.

It is likely that they would now forget about adding another striker to their squad if Jorge shows in training that he can step up when needed by the club.

The report says Juve has paid 1.5m euros to Santos and a similar fee is expected when they qualify for the Champions League in the 2021/2022 season.