New Juventus striker arrives in Turin today

Kaio Jorge left Brazil for Italy yesterday and he is expected to land in Turin today to complete his 3m euros transfer from Santos.
The Brazilian youngster is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Neymar and Robinho to move from Santos to Europe.
He had attracted the attention of the likes of AC Milan and Benfica, but Juventus moved quickly to secure his signature.
They had signed him on a pre-contract agreement that would have seen him join them for free next year.
However, they decided to fast-track his arrival to Italy by offering to pay Santos a transfer fee now so he can be a part of their squad for the upcoming campaign.
Football Italia says he is expected to arrive in Italy today and he will then have his medical tomorrow ahead of an exciting first season with the Bianconeri.
Juve has been linked with several attackers in the last year including Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi.
It is likely that they would now forget about adding another striker to their squad if Jorge shows in training that he can step up when needed by the club.
The report says Juve has paid 1.5m euros to Santos and a similar fee is expected when they qualify for the Champions League in the 2021/2022 season.
3 Comments
Great signing Juventus. now let’s get locatelli deal over the line.Use the 16 million windfall from Atlanta sale from romero plus the 3 million from demrial loan to get locatelli. Please Juventus learn from your mistakes. Clubs likes sassuollowho playing hard Ball to lower the asking price for locatelli.and Atlanta who selling our players for profit learn from these mistakes. And no more Aaron Ramsey and Ronald signings
Let’s see how he goes. I think he’ll fit right in. Let’s use any profits this year towards paying for Chiesa and get him secured.
After we secure locatelli who is absolutely essential