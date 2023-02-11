New leak reveals Cherubini had reservations about the Chiesa deal

Federico Chiesa joined Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020 as one of the finest attackers in Italian football and remains a key member of the Bianconeri first team.

The Azzurri star inspired his country to win Euro 2020, before being stricken with a long-term injury at the start of last year.

He is gradually working his way back as one of the finest players in the league and Juve is keen to ensure he remains a member of their squad.

However, Chiesa may not have joined them if Federico Cherubini had his way, as a new leak showed he thought the player’s entourage was asking for too much.

While speaking to Andrea Agnelli on the phone, according to Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Cherubini states that that of Federico Chiesa you don’t look like the profile of a player who can stay in the long time Juve, due to the high economic demands and substantial increases required by its entourage”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been a key player for us over the years as he continues to prove spending money on his transfer was wise.

That call between two executives is old now and the attacker is proving he is worth every penny we spent.