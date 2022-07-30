Since the start of the summer, Juventus have been looking to fill the voids in Max Allegri’s frontline. Despite the presence of Dusan Vlahovic and the arrival of Angel Di Maria, the departures of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi has depleted the department.

Even though Morata’s return remains on Federico Cherubini’s wish-list, the management has identified a host of alternatives, and it apparently includes Anthony Martial.

The versatile striker joined Manchester United in 2015, but his time at Old Trafford has been filled with highs and lows. Last January, the club sent him on loan to Sevilla, but his short Andalusian adventure was mostly underwhelming.

But according to BBC via TuttoJuve, new Man United manager Erik ten Hag intends to keep Martial at the club, as he’s still willing to bet on the Frenchman’s prowess.

The former Monaco star can act as centre forward or a supporting striker. The 26-year-old’s contract with the Red Devils will expire in 2024.

Juve FC say

While one would think that finding a backup striker shouldn’t be a complex mission, it’s turning out to be a struggle for Juventus, who are torn between several candidates but aren’t able to grab a hold on anyone in particular.

Let’s hope that the transfer market will offer a solution for his dilemma between now and the end of August.