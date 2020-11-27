New Manchester United signing could be heading to Juventus next summer

Donny van de Beek only joined Manchester United in the last transfer window, but the Dutch midfielder is already being linked with a move away from the English side, and Juventus is a team that can land him.

The Dutchman joined a United team that is already well-stocked in midfield in the last transfer window, and he has found too much competition for a place at the English side.

Manchester United don’t exactly have a first-choice midfield pairing, yet Van de Beek has been struggling to get into the team.

Calciomercato.it claims that his future is already uncertain and as soon as the next transfer window opens, he might be on the move again.

It claims that Inter Milan wanted to sign him in the last transfer window, but Antonio Conte pulled the plug on the move and he went to Old Trafford instead.

As he continues to struggle, the 23-year-old might get redemption with a move to Juventus, the report claims.

It claims that Juventus will look to take him on a loan deal with the option to make it permanent for 35m euros.

It also states that an exchange is possible, which will allow the midfielder to be reunited with Matthijs de Ligt in Turin after their time together at Ajax.