Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly held a new meeting with the mother and agent of Adrien Rabiot.

The midfielder is currently running on an expiring contract, leaving his future shrouded in mystery.

The Bianconeri would like to maintain the 29-year-old who has cemented himself as an instrumental member of the squad and a locker-room leader in recent years.

However, the Frenchman is among the club’s biggest earners, so the situation remains complicated, especially with some European clubs lurking, including Bayern Munich.

Nevertheless, the management has maintained an open dialogue with Veronique Rabiot who represents her son.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Guintoli met with the player’s agent on the sidelines of Juve’s encounter against Milan last Saturday.

However, the director has yet to make a concrete offer for the Rabiots, because as the pink newspaper explains, Juventus realize that they must first await the player’s declaration of intent.

So if the France international announces his desire to remain in Turin, the club would then present him with an offer.

The midfielder had previously revealed that he’d like to sort out his future before departing for Euro 2024.

Moreover, Rabiot had also reiterated his desire to play in the Champions League next season. Last summer, he opted to remain at the club despite the sanctions that denied Juventus entry to Europe, but he’s not planning to miss out on the continent’s elite club competition once more.

The Bianconeri currently sit third in the table, needing five points from their remaining four fixtures to secure their UCL berth.