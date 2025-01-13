EMPOLI, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 29: Saba Goglichidze of Empoli FC in action against Christian Michael Kouakou Kouamé of ACF Fiorentina during the Serie A match between Empoli and Fiorentina at Stadio Carlo Castellani on September 29, 2024 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly added rising Empoli star Saba Goglichidze to their ever-growing defensive shortlist.

The Bianconeri are desperate for new centre-backs having been pared to the bone due to Gleison Bremer’s ACL injury and Danilo’s imminent exit, leaving Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu as the solitary options at the back.

So in recent weeks, the Serie A giants have been linked with a plethora of potential candidates for the role. Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is reportedly the favourite for the role, but the list also includes the likes of Antonio Silva, David Hancko and Fikayo Tomori.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) has now come up with a new name, claiming Goglichidze could be an enticing option for the Old Lady.

The Georgian started his career at his hometown club Torpedo Kutaisi before being poached by Empoli last January for just 450,000 euros. This season, the 20-year-old has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign, so his value has soared to circa 8 million euros.

The youngster has been impressive at the back, especially in the first months of the campaign when the Tuscans presented themselves as one of the most solid defensive units in Serie A, with Ardian Ismajli (another reported Juventus) marshalling the backline.

Therefore, Goglichidze has caught the eye of several top suitors, including Milan who are reportedly desperate to secure his signature. But according to the pink newspaper, Juventus are now ready to offer their old rivals some competition.

The Georgia international appears to be a profile that fits the current Bianconeri project. The Turin-based giants have been focusing on poaching young talents rather than exclusively tracking established stars, as evidenced by the expected arrival of the relatively unsung Alberto Costa, a 21-year-old Portuguese right-back who plays for Vitoria Guimaraes.