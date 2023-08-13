As is the case with almost every other top club, news reports are linking Juventus with a plethora of transfer targets.
This summer, the Bianconeri have been more inclined towards selling rather than buying new players. Thus far, only Timothy Weah and Facundo Gonzalez announced their arrival at Continassa.
Yet, Max Allegri isn’t holding out for major reinforcement. The Juventus manager revealed that the club won’t sign too many new players.
Nevertheless, the Livorno native expresses his satisfaction with the current group at his disposal.
“I’m happy with the current squad. We’ll start the season with this group,” said Allegri via La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“New players will hardly arrive, then we’ll see if the club changes anything in the next 18 days.”
The former Cagliari and Milan manager was speaking in a post-match interview following the 0-0 draw against Atalanta at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena.
This was the club’s final friendly test of pre-season. Despite failing to break the deadlock, the Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances.
Allegri thus saw positive signs from some of his stars, including Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.
“It was a good challenge against a strong team. We did well in the first half, we could have done better with the opportunities we had.
“In the second half, we were tired but still had the desire to work well.
“Tonight, in the defensive phase, we must applaud Vlahovic and Chiesa who offered their contribution.
“The two forwards are the tip of the balance. We are only at the beginning. On Sunday, we’ll be playing for three points. Everything will be different.
“Chiesa is doing well. This year, he has different legs. I’m happy with him as well as with Vlahovic. Yildiz too. There is a good team spirit, we must continue like this”.
