As is the case with almost every other top club, news reports are linking Juventus with a plethora of transfer targets.

This summer, the Bianconeri have been more inclined towards selling rather than buying new players. Thus far, only Timothy Weah and Facundo Gonzalez announced their arrival at Continassa.

Yet, Max Allegri isn’t holding out for major reinforcement. The Juventus manager revealed that the club won’t sign too many new players.

Nevertheless, the Livorno native expresses his satisfaction with the current group at his disposal.

“I’m happy with the current squad. We’ll start the season with this group,” said Allegri via La Gazzetta dello Sport. “New players will hardly arrive, then we’ll see if the club changes anything in the next 18 days.”

The former Cagliari and Milan manager was speaking in a post-match interview following the 0-0 draw against Atalanta at the Dino Manuzzi Stadium in Cesena.

This was the club’s final friendly test of pre-season. Despite failing to break the deadlock, the Bianconeri had the bulk of the chances.

Allegri thus saw positive signs from some of his stars, including Federico Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.