In the current transfer market, every Juventus player has a price. This includes veterans and youngsters alike, first-choice players and benchwarmers. Therefore, the departure of Samuel Iling-Junior cannot be completely ruled out.

The Englishman signed for the Bianconeri in 2020, joining the Primavera before earning a promotion to the Next Gen squad last summer.

Last season, the 19-year-old rose to prominence by making the most out of his opportunities with the first team.

But according to Tuttosport journalist Sergio Baldini, the future of Iling-Junior at Juventus remains in doubt.

The club could be willing to sacrifice the teenager if an offer worth 25 million euros reaches Continassa.

However, the journalist believes that the former Chelsea youngster remains vastly-appreciated by his manager Max Allegri. The tactician is even entrusting the player in a new role.

While Iling-Junior is primarily a left winger, Allegri is now trying him as a left central-midfielder. This is the position that Paul Pogba usually occupies.

As the source explains, the English starlet could prove to be an important solution in this regard.

On paper, Juventus have an abundance of midfielders. However, Pogba has been on the sidelines for the vast part of the last 12 months, while Adrien Rabiot only renewed his contract for another season. Meanwhile the arrival of Franck Kessié remains uncertain.

So as Baldini points out, there are most questions than answers regarding Iling-Junior’s fate at the moment, so let’s keep an eye on the talented young player both on the market and in Allegri’s formation.