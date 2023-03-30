New Pogba tests give Juventus hope for his return

Juventus is optimistic Paul Pogba will soon be back in action after he underwent a new series of tests.

The midfielder has not completed one half of football since he returned to the club in the summer as he battles different injuries.

After his return from a long-term lay-off, he was injured again after less than 40 minutes of action for the black and whites.

It now seems a big issue for the club as they bid to end the campaign in a fine fashion.

Juve is under pressure to take a serious decision on Pogba, with some fans calling for his contract to be terminated.

However, the club remains patient and Max Allegri insists he needs time to get better.

After the World Cup winner underwent some tests recently, A report on Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri remain optimistic that he will soon return to action and last longer on the pitch.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is a player we must try our best to forget for now as he nurses different problems.

The midfielder can be a decisive player for us when he is fit, but it is fruitless to keep banking on him when there is no timeframe for when he will be the player we want.