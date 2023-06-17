New price agreed for Kulusevski to seal permanent move to Tottenham

According to Football-Italia, Tottenham Hotspur is on the verge of finalising the signing of Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, following an agreement between the two clubs on a revised transfer fee.

Kulusevski, a Swedish international, initially joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent for €35 million.

Had Tottenham qualified for the Champions League last season, finalising the permanent transfer would have been more straightforward. However, with the team missing out on European competition, Juventus had expected Kulusevski to return.

Nevertheless, Kulusevski’s performances at Tottenham have impressed the club, leading them to pursue a permanent acquisition. Spurs are now nearing a deal that would involve paying €30 million to secure the attacker’s services permanently.

The agreement signifies Tottenham’s determination to add Kulusevski to their squad on a long-term basis, as they look to strengthen their team for future campaigns.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has no role to play at the Allianz Stadium and we need to find a new home for him, so this deal makes sense.

It may not give us as much money as we want, but it frees us from paying wages to a player who will not do well under Max Allegri.

Kulusevski has done well in England and we expect more from him now they have settled for a new manager at the Tottenham Stadium.