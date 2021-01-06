New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino phones Juventus target

Juventus could be set to miss out on Sergio Ramos as he closes in on a move to PSG.

The Spaniard is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of this season, after failing to agree on a new deal with the Spanish giants.

Todofichajes says that he has agreed to move to Paris and they have reported on some further details about the transfer.

The report says that PSG has been in talks with him for some time now about the prospect of playing for them.

Furthermore, it says that the defender has been called up by new PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino who assured him that he would be made the defence leader in the team.

Juventus has had to get rid of some of their experienced players before the start of this season.

They are still struggling to win the Champions League, but Ramos has won it on numerous occasions with Madrid.

His experience can help Juve end their wait, but PSG has raised the bar for them now.

Signing the Spaniard is likely still possible, but Juventus will have to put together a more convincing package to lure Ramos to Turin than what the Parisiens have offered.