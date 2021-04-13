New report claims Allegri advised Juventus to sell Ronaldo

A new report has revealed that Max Allegri thought Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t good for Juventus and he told Andrea Agnelli before he left.

After winning multiple league titles, Juventus still wanted to win the Champions League.

They reached the final in 2015 and 2017 under Allegri but failed to win it while Ronaldo had helped Madrid to win it for three consecutive seasons by 2018.

He moved to Turin that year, but he hasn’t made the semifinals of the competition since he has been at the club.

His time at Juve reached a new low this season with the Bianconeri currently on the brink of losing their Serie A title after crashing out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage yet again.

Ronaldo has continued to perform well on an individual level, but the team’s overall reliance on him has been unhealthy.

La Repubblica via Football Italia claims that one of Allegri’s last pieces of advice to Agnelli before he left the club was: “Get rid of Ronaldo, he’s blocking the growth of the team and the club,”

Juve didn’t listen and they seem stuck with the attacker now as no team would want to inherit his huge salary.