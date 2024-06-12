The list of clubs looking to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer continues to grow, making it difficult to predict where he will play next season.

The Dutchman is currently on holiday and seems happy to wear Bologna’s colors, but he may have already worn them for the last time.

Juventus has tracked him for several months, but he also has interest from the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan.

Juventus wants a new frontman, especially if they succeed in selling one of their current attackers.

Zirkzee is a player they believe will thrive in their squad, and a report on Football Italia reveals they might have a key advantage in the race for his signature.

The report claims his agent, Kia Joorabchian, is close to Juventus and has a very good relationship with the Bianconeri, as he also represents Douglas Luiz.

His relationship with Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli gives Juve an advantage over the other clubs in the race.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee is one of the best attackers in Serie A now, and he is almost certain to leave Bologna for a bigger club. If we do not add him to our squad, he will probably join one of the other suitors.