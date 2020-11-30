New rival has spoken to the agent of Juventus target

David Alaba is arguably the most coveted soon-to-be free agent in the world at the moment.

He has been a target of Juventus and Europe’s top sides for a long time now, and after it was revealed that Bayern Munich has withdrawn their contract offer for the Austrian, even more teams started looking to sign him.

The defender has established himself as one of the top defenders in Europe over the past few years.

He has already won the Champions League twice among numerous other trophies and he will no doubt help Juventus in their bid to end their wait for that trophy.

Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid have been considered teams that are battling with Juve for his signature.

However, Bild via Calciomercato is revealing that PSG is one of the teams that want him now and that the French side’s president, Leonardo has already spoken to his agent on countless occasions.

PSG are one of the top sides in Europe and they are also looking to win the Champions League same as Juventus.

The French champions also have the financial power to pull off the transfer and that should be a cause of concern for Juve.