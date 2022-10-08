Following two disappointing campaigns in Turin, Arthur Melo was hoping for a new lease on life after completing a deadline day switch to Liverpool last summer.

The Brazilian failed to cement himself during his time at Juventus, but Jurgen Klopp identified him as an emergency option to bolster his midfield department which has been ravaged by injuries.

Ironically, the 26-year-old ended up joining the absentees list after sustaining a knock.

According to The Athletic via Calciomercato, Arthur will soon undergo a surgery that should rule him out of action for a period between three to four months.

This is a major blow for the former Barcelona man who had been training with the Reds’ U-21 side in the hopes of regaining his best physical levels, but to no avail. The surgery will put the final nail in the coffin of his World Cup hopes.

Naturally, Arthur himself is the most damaged party from the whole scenery, but this also serves as a blow for Juventus.

The Italians sent the midfielder on loan to Anfield Road with the hopes of making the deal permanent in the following summer.

However, the player’s recurring physical problems will most likely prompt Liverpool to look elsewhere while also driving away some of his other suitors.