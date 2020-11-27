New signing praised for how he has settled in at Juventus

Weston McKennie was a surprising signing by Juventus in the last transfer window.

Even the American admits that he wasn’t thinking about a move to Italy and that he had been dreaming of a move to the Premier League.

As a player for a small team like Schalke 04, he wouldn’t have dreamt of making a move to Turin, but he has and he has adapted well.

He is on loan with the Bianconeri who have the option of signing him permanently, and he was expected to play back up to the other top players in the team.

But he has been in fine form on the pitch, and his attitude as well as adaptation in the team has earned him some high praise.

Massimo Pavan wrote about the midfielder’s impressive start to life in Turin on Tuttojuve.

He claimed that McKennie has surprised the most with how he has settled at the Italian side, hailing him as a player with skills to be cultivated.

Even Fabio Paratici is impressed by him and the same report quotes him saying:

“McKennie is a very exuberant and very intelligent boy, he has been in Europe for some years, so he is used to a certain type of football and environment. We count on him a lot, we have high expectations on of him because he is a boy who is already at a good level, but he has great room for improvement because he comes from another football, from another culture and we in Italy are good at this. A foreign player who comes to Italy has many margins for improvement, primarily in team tactics,in individual tactics, like living football every day, the precision, the application, the professionalism that we have here in all the things we do, is superior to that of other countries “