Edon Zhegrova has featured as a substitute in Juventus’ last two matches, with the club carefully managing his return to competitive action. The Kosovar winger joined from Lille during the recent transfer window but has endured a difficult year, having been sidelined with injury since the beginning of 2024.

Although fully recovered before making the move to Turin, Zhegrova did not play again for Lille prior to his transfer. As a result, Juventus have opted for a cautious integration, ensuring he regains sharpness gradually rather than being rushed into the starting line up. His first appearances in the black and white have totalled only twelve minutes across two games, highlighting the club’s determination to manage his fitness responsibly.

Competition for Places in Attack

Juventus possess notable strength in depth across their forward line, reducing the need to accelerate Zhegrova’s involvement. According to Tuttojuve, the winger is already pushing to secure a starting role, demonstrating ambition and a strong desire to make his mark in Serie A. However, the report makes clear that he faces stiff competition from established names within the squad, which may prolong his wait for a first start.

For Zhegrova, the challenge is to balance his eagerness with patience. A premature return to heavy minutes could risk aggravating previous injuries, potentially sidelining him for an extended period once again. Juventus appear determined to avoid this outcome, instead preferring to ensure he is fully ready to handle the demands of regular football before increasing his involvement.

Zhegrova signs for Juventus

Building Towards a Full Return

Supporters may be eager to see Zhegrova from the outset, given his reputation for flair and creativity, but his long-term availability is ultimately more valuable than a hasty introduction. The careful management of his recovery suggests that when he does earn his place in the starting eleven, it will be on the basis of full fitness and readiness to contribute effectively.

Zhegrova’s quality is not in question, and his eventual integration could add another dimension to Juventus’ attack. For now, the emphasis remains on a steady build-up, ensuring that he is in the best possible condition to deliver consistently when entrusted with greater responsibility on the pitch.