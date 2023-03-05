New stat shows how much impact Di Maria is having at Juventus

Angel di Maria is probably the best summer signing Juventus made this term and the Argentinian continues to show why they had to add him to their squad.

The World Cup winner has had a good time in Turin and continues to prove to be a man Juve can trust with attacking responsibilities.

His deal expires at the end of this season and the black and whites want him to stay for another term, but is he worth keeping?

He certainly is, as a report on Il Bianconero reveals the former Benfica man is one of the three players who have at least seven goals and seven assists for a Serie A club in all competitions this season.

This shows how relevant he has been to the Bianconeri and they probably need to keep him in the group for much longer.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has undeniably been one of our key performers this term and needs to sign a new deal as soon as possible.

It remains unclear if the club can afford to keep him if it does not qualify for the Champions League, but we certainly must try to achieve that.

If he becomes available, another top club will certainly snap him up.