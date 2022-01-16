New stat shows Mattia De Sciglio is in top form

Mattia De Sciglio has looked rejuvenated at Juventus this season, after almost leaving the club.

He spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon, and it looked like his time in Turin was near its end.

However, the return of Max Allegri to the Bianconeri bench has helped the full-back to become an important player at the Allianz Stadium again.

He provided an assist for Juventus’ second goal against Udinese yesterday to continue his goals’ involvement at the club.

Although he started the match on the bench and only came off it in the 57th minute, his assist helped Juve to seal the points.

Opta claims the full-back is now hitting his best form.

They tweeted: “For the first time in his career, Mattia De Sciglio has been directly involved in a goal for 2 Serie A apps in a row (goal vs Roma, assist vs Udinese). Will.”

Juve FC Says

We need every player in the squad to be at their best, especially in this second half of the season.

De Sciglio has been one of our reliable performers in this campaign and the full-back is doing it just at the right time.

Hopefully, other players at the club will also become better versions of themselves soon.