Dusan Vlahovic ended his goal drought with a strike against Lecce this evening as Juve earned a precious three points in their fight to finish inside the top four.

The Serbian is one of Juve’s key main men, but he has struggled for form in recent weeks, which has been a cause for concern.

Max Allegri continues to trust him with minutes when he is fit and he repaid the faith with a goal against Lecce to help Juve bounce back from their winless run.

Vlahovic’s goal was his 12th strike in 13 games against newly-promoted clubs, according to Opta.

The Serbian proved again that he likes to score against lowly opponents, but Juve will want him to do so against bigger teams.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been in poor form for us and the goal against Lecce is good for his confidence.

We now expect the striker to kick on and score the goals we need to stay in the top four and return to the Champions League.

Juve will need goals from other team members too to achieve its goals, so every attacker in the team must be prepared to score the most goals they can by the end of the term.