The Juventus players have reportedly realised the errors of their ways, as they intend to make a statement in their upcoming Champions League match.

This season, the Bianconeri have been mediocre on every level, to say the least. The club is currently far below their historical places in both the Serie A and the Champions League tables.

Igor Tudor paid the ultimate price last month, but Luciano Spalletti’s arrival has yet to reignite the flame at the club. The 66-year-old began his tenure with a narrow, yet promising win in Cremonese, but he settled for unsatisfactory draws in the following three.

Juventus players make a pact to start winning again

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fiorentina, Spalletti revealed that his players looked angry in the locker room, as they weren’t happy with the result or their performance.

According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri stars made a pact to open a new chapter, starting with the Champions League contest against Bodo/Glimt.

Juventus players thanking fans after beating Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The players are reportedly keen to prove to themselves and to the rest of the world that they have much more to give than what their uninspiring performances have suggested this season.

Therefore, Spalletti’s men will be looking to take the field with a fire in their bellies. But will this new demeanour prove enough to secure a much-needed win in Norway?

Juventus move back to Vinovo

In addition to the reported change in the approach, Juventus have also switched training fields in preparation for Tuesday’s clash.

Bodo/Glimt are famous for playing on a synthetic pitch, which often makes life miserable for their visitors, who struggle to cope with its slippery nature.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, they have access to similar training pitches at their former training ground in Vinovo, where they’ve been training over the last two days.

The men’s first team moved to Continassa in 2018, while Vinovo has been occupied by Juventus Women and Juventus Next Gen since.