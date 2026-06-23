New Zealand vs Belgium | Group G, Matchday 16 | Friday 27 June 2026 (03:00 BST kickoff)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

Group G standings entering Matchday 3:

1. Egypt — Played 2 | W1 D1 L0 | GD +2 | 4 pts

2. Iran — Played 2 | W0 D2 L0 | GD 0 | 2 pts

3. Belgium — Played 2 | W0 D2 L0 | GD 0 | 2 pts

4. New Zealand — Played 2 | W0 D1 L1 | GD -2 | 1 pt

What’s at Stake

New Zealand vs Belgium odds make Belgium heavy favourites to claim a vital three points in a match that could shape the final Group G standings significantly. Belgium sit third on two points after two draws and desperately need a win to have any realistic hope of advancing, while New Zealand, bottom on one point, require victory or a favourable combination of results to survive. Egypt lead the group on four points, meaning a Belgium win here would lift them level with Egypt going into the final calculation, provided other results cooperate.

Verdict

Belgium are expected to find their attacking rhythm at last against the weakest side in Group G, making the away win the standout selection at 2/9. The best available price on Over 3 Goals at 1/1 also represents fair value given New Zealand’s defensive vulnerabilities and the pressure on Belgium to score freely.

New Zealand vs Belgium Match Preview

New Zealand face their sternest test yet in Group G, having already been beaten 3-1 by Egypt and having managed only a 2-2 draw against Iran. Manager M. Mayne’s side qualified through the intercontinental play-off as representatives of the OFC confederation, and while a first-ever World Cup win remains the aim, the task against a Belgium side carrying serious European pedigree is formidable. Belgium, managed by R. Garcia, have been surprisingly toothless in their opening two games, drawing 1-1 with Egypt and then holding 0-0 against Iran, and they cannot afford another slip.

The stakes could not be clearer for Belgium. Two draws from two means Garcia’s squad sit third in Group G, and only a win here keeps their last-16 ambitions alive. The pressure to perform finally, against a New Zealand side that has conceded five goals in two games, should unlock the Belgian attack that looked so sharp in pre-tournament friendlies. A 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 victory against Croatia in the build-up showed what this squad is capable of when confidence is high.

New Zealand’s best moment of the tournament came in the 2-2 draw with Iran, where Elijah Just scored twice to earn a point. The All Whites showed they can trouble opponents going forward, but the 3-1 defeat to Egypt exposed fragility at the back. Against Belgium’s calibre of attacking player, further defensive problems look probable. New Zealand need to be clinical on the counter if they are to threaten an upset result.

Team Form

New Zealand – Last 5

Egypt (H, World Cup): Lost 1-3

Iran (A, World Cup): Drew 2-2

England (N, Friendly): Lost 0-1

Haiti (N, Friendly): Lost 0-4

Chile (H, FIFA Series): Won 4-1

New Zealand’s World Cup form reflects the gap in class between them and their Group G rivals. The 4-0 friendly loss to Haiti and the 0-1 defeat to England in the final pre-tournament warm-ups offered a sobering preview, and the 3-1 loss to Egypt confirmed defensive concerns at competitive level. The 2-2 draw with Iran shows the team can score, but conceding multiple goals in consecutive competitive matches is a concern heading into this fixture.

Belgium – Last 5

Iran (H, World Cup): Drew 0-0

Egypt (H, World Cup): Drew 1-1

Tunisia (H, Friendly): Won 5-0

Croatia (A, Friendly): Won 2-0

Mexico (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

Belgium’s World Cup has been a disappointment so far, with two draws against opponents they would have expected to beat producing just one goal in 180 minutes of competitive football. The contrast with their pre-tournament form, particularly the 5-0 demolition of Tunisia and 2-0 victory over Croatia, underlines that the performance level has not transferred into the tournament. Garcia will look to this fixture against New Zealand to restore confidence and finally unlock the attacking quality the squad clearly possesses.

New Zealand vs Belgium Head to Head

New Zealand and Belgium have no recorded head-to-head meetings at senior international level, making this a genuinely historic first encounter between the two nations. There is no historical pattern to draw from, though the gulf in World Cup experience is stark: Belgium are appearing at the tournament for the 14th time with a best finish of second place in 1978, while New Zealand are making just their third appearance overall. Belgium’s third-place finish at Russia 2018 demonstrates the pedigree this squad carries onto the field, even if the current generation has not yet matched that benchmark.

Team News

New Zealand captain Chris Wood leads the line as the team’s standout attacking threat, with 90 caps and 45 international goals to his name for the All Whites. Wood’s partnership with midfield contributors Elijah Just, who has scored twice already at this World Cup, and the wider group of A-League and European-based players gives M. Mayne a functional but limited squad by World Cup standards. The squad was confirmed ahead of the tournament with no major absentees publicly flagged.

Belgium arrive in Vancouver without significant injury concerns of note based on available information. Thibaut Courtois retains the goalkeeping position with 109 caps, while Kevin De Bruyne’s creative influence from midfield remains central to Belgium’s hopes of breaking down opponents. Youri Tielemans captains the side and anchors the midfield alongside Amadou Onana. Romelu Lukaku leads the attack with 90 international goals from 126 caps, making the Napoli striker Belgium’s all-time top scorer.

R. Garcia is expected to maintain a back four built around established names including Timothy Castagne and Zeno Debast, with the attacking trio of Lukaku, Jérémy Doku, and either Leandro Trossard or Charles De Ketelaere likely to feature. Belgium have the squad depth to rotate without losing significant quality, and the urgency of the situation makes wholesale changes unlikely.

New Zealand vs Belgium Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (New Zealand – 4-4-2): Crocombe; Smith, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace; McCowatt, Stamenic, Just, Old; Waine, Wood (c)

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (Belgium – 4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans (c), De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel of this fixture is Jérémy Doku’s pace and directness against New Zealand’s left-sided defensive structure. Doku, who has scored seven goals in 43 caps for Belgium, has the ability to isolate full-backs and create crossing opportunities for Romelu Lukaku, whose 90 international goals make him a constant aerial and physical threat inside the box. New Zealand’s defenders have already conceded five goals in two matches, suggesting the back line can be stretched by quality movement. If De Bruyne, who has contributed eight goals across recent international matches, finds Doku in behind the defensive line, Belgium have the firepower to convert pressure into a comfortable margin of victory.

New Zealand vs Belgium Best Bets

Belgium Win @ 2/9

Belgium are overwhelming favourites in the New Zealand vs Belgium prediction market, and rightly so. Their squad quality across every position dwarfs that of New Zealand, and the pressure to win makes a cautious, low-energy performance unlikely. Even accounting for a sluggish tournament start, Belgium have the individual brilliance to see off an All Whites side that has conceded five goals in two games.

Over 3 Goals @ 1/1

Both sides have shown a willingness to attack and an inability to keep clean sheets in this tournament. New Zealand have scored three goals across their two games while conceding five, and Belgium’s attackers carry genuine threat. The totals line is set at three, and with Belgium needing goals to improve their goal difference alongside Egypt, the 1/1 available on Over 3 Goals represents solid value.

Romelu Lukaku to Score Anytime

Lukaku’s 90 international goals underline his consistent finishing record, and with Belgium looking to attack early and often, the Napoli striker is well-placed to get on the scoresheet against a New Zealand defence that has looked vulnerable throughout the group stage. Check the best available price with leading operators.

Belgium Win to Nil

Belgium’s best pre-tournament displays included a 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 win over Croatia, suggesting a clean sheet is achievable when the team is motivated. New Zealand’s attack, while lively in parts, has struggled in competitive conditions, failing to score against England. With Courtois in goal, a Belgium shut-out carries genuine appeal at the best available price.

New Zealand vs Belgium Odds

The New Zealand vs Belgium betting odds reflect a significant gap between the two sides, with Belgium available at 2/9 for the win across leading operators.

Belgium Win: 2/9

Draw: 6/1

New Zealand Win: 14/1

Over 3 Goals: 1/1

Under 3 Goals: 10/11

Odds sourced from leading operators. Always check for the best available price before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

New Zealand vs Belgium is live in the UK on BBC and available to stream free via BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 03:00 BST on Saturday 27 June 2026, with the match taking place at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. Coverage is expected to include pre-match analysis and post-match reaction.

How to Bet

To place a bet on New Zealand vs Belgium ahead of kick-off, follow these steps with any licensed operator:

Visit a licensed and regulated UK betting operator. Log in to your existing account or register a new one. Complete any required identity verification before depositing. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section under football markets. Select Group G and find New Zealand vs Belgium. Choose your selection, for example Belgium Win or Over 3 Goals. Enter your stake and review the potential returns before confirming. Submit the bet and keep your receipt for reference.

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