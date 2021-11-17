Newcastle challenging Juventus for sought-after midfielder

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign Olympique Marseille star, Boubacar Kamara, as he approaches the free agency market.

The 21-year-old midfielder has informed his current club that he isn’t signing a new deal and will leave at the end of this season.

Despite his prospective departure, he has remained a key member of the French club’s first team. Such is his importance to them.

Juve wants him in their squad for the 2022/2023 season as a free agent, but several other clubs have him on their transfer wishlist as well.

Calciomercato reports that Newcastle United is the latest club battling the Bianconeri for his signature.

The new mega-rich Premier League side is expected to splash the cash on several targets and Kamara could become one of the first top players that joins them.

Juve FC Says

Because he would be a free agent in the summer, his next career move is likely to come down to the club that offers him the most money.

Juve has so many financial responsibilities and the money isn’t readily available at the Allianz Stadium.

Newcastle would look to flex their new financial muscles and that could see them win the race for Kamara.

If the midfielder decides he wants to join a club that plays in the Champions League and would give him a good chance of winning trophies, then he could choose Juve.