Newcastle considering an incredible swap deal with Juventus

Newcastle United has held an interest in Dusan Vlahovic for much of this season and the English club is refusing to give up on their pursuit of the Serbian.

Several reports indicate Vlahovic could leave Juventus at the end of this season for different reasons, ranging from the need to raise cash and the striker wanting a new challenge.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have shortlisted him among their targets for the summer, however, Newcastle seems to hold the strongest interest in Vlahovic.

A report on Calciomercato says the Magpies are even considering a swap deal to add him to their squad.

It claims Newcastle might offer Alexander Isak to the Bianconeri in exchange for Vlahovic.

It is an exciting move that the English club believe will benefit both clubs, but it remains unclear if Juve will be interested.

Juve FC Says

Isak is a stimulating striker, but he does not have the pedigree that Vlahovic has and will never be as good as the Serbian striker in Turin.

Injuries has also plagued the Swede since he moved to England and the last thing we need is another injury-prone player.

Keeping our man is the much better option unless we receive an offer that is too big to turn down.