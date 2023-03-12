Newcastle continues planning to poach Juventus star

Dusan Vlahovic entered the radar of Newcastle United in recent months and the Premier League side is keen to get its hands on the striker.

The Serbian remains the key man for Juventus, but if they lose their battle to get their 15-point deduction reversed, they might not play in the Champions League next season.

This could force them to cash in on the former Fiorentina man and Newcastle is preparing for that possibility.

The Magpies continue to show they are one of the clubs with the most money in England and a report on Tuttojuve reveals they have continued their plans to add DV9 to their squad in the summer.

Although he might cost as much as 90m euros, it does not seem to be a problem for Newcastle.

Juve FC Says

Losing Vlahovic makes little sense and will be a huge blow for us, but the striker is a player who might fetch us enough money to solve our problems if we cannot get Champions League football.

Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean are the other attacking players at the club that might provide us with the goals we need in his absence.