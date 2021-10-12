Newcastle could give Juventus a favor on one front and a challenge on another

Following a change in ownership, Newcastle United are now expected to announce themselves as one of the main players on the transfer market.

Last week, it was announced that former club owner Mike Ashley sold his shares to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Rich middle eastern company (with alleged links to the crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud) will most likely splash the cash to ensure the Magpies’ quick rise to the top.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Newcastle could offer Juventus a favor on one front, but will pose them a challenge on another.

Aaron Ramsey has been heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League’s newest rich side, and the Old Lady would happily allow him to make the switch, as it would relieve their wage bill from his hefty salary.

However, Newcastle could, on the other hand, jeopardize Juve’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Fiorentina striker is expected to leave the Tuscan club next summer – if not earlier – and the Bianconeri are amongst the top clubs who are chasing his signature.

Nonetheless, the Serbian’s transfer value could reach 65 million euros if not more, and the Italian giants could struggle to forge up this sum.

However, the new owners of the English club could immediately send a signal by landing one of the most exiting young strikers in Europe, as they surely don’t lack the required cash.