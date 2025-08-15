Juventus is determined to offload Dusan Vlahovic during this transfer window, with the club recognising that failing to do so could be disastrous for their squad and finances. The striker is entering the final twelve months of his contract and is set to earn 12 million euros net in salary for the current year alone.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Vlahovic appears relaxed about the situation. He is reportedly content to wait and leave the club as a free agent if no suitable offer materialises, even though this would likely limit his playing time for the remainder of the season.

Juventus Restructuring Their Attack

The Bianconeri have already strengthened their attacking options, having signed Jonathan David and actively pursuing Randal Kolo Muani. Both strikers are expected to take precedence over Vlahovic in the team’s starting lineup should he remain at the Allianz Stadium. Consequently, Juventus sees his departure as a priority to balance the squad and reduce financial strain.

Several clubs have been linked with a potential move for the Serbian forward. AC Milan has been identified as a key suitor in recent weeks, maintaining consistent interest. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic could also move to the Premier League, where Newcastle United are reportedly in need of a striker. The Magpies are seeking a replacement following Alexander Isak’s request to leave the club, and Vlahovic is believed to be among their potential targets.

The Urgency of the Transfer

From Juventus’ perspective, the specific destination for Vlahovic is secondary; the priority is to ensure his exit. Offloading him would relieve the club of a significant financial burden and allow the newly reinforced forward line to take centre stage. The coming weeks of the transfer window will therefore be crucial, as negotiations must conclude before the striker becomes a free agent, potentially leaving the club without any return on their investment.

Juve’s strategy reflects a pragmatic approach to managing both their squad and wage structure, underscoring the urgency of finding a suitable destination for Vlahovic before the window closes.