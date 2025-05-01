A report in the Italian press claims that Federico Gatti might still end up leaving Juventus despite agreeing a contract extension.

This morning, several sources in Italy confirmed that the 26-year-old is on the verge of penning a new contract with the Bianconeri that would push back the deadline from 2028 to 2030, with an option for another year.

The new deal also includes a pay rise, taking the player’s net salary to 2.5 million euros per year.

There’s still hope for Newcastle & Forest

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The majority of Juventus fans were pleased with this news, as a contract renewal would seemingly cut off the road to any attempt to prise the player out of Turin.

But according to IlBianconero, this isn’t necessarily the case, as Gatti’s future at Continassa isn’t entirely certain.

As the source explains, Gatti is considered an important player for the club, but this doesn’t mean he’s ‘untouchable’, which also applies to almost every other member of the squad.

In other words, Juventus have solidified their bond with Gatti and rewarded him for his solid displays at the back with a well-deserved pay rise, but if they were to receive an enticing offer from a Premier League suitor, they would certainly consider it.

Every player has a price at Juventus

This stance resonates with what Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had previously stated in the past when he suggested that every player at the club has a price, as the management cannot afford to turn down lucrative bids.

Hence, the report believes the current plan is to keep Gatti at Continassa, but we must also keep an eye on the market.

The Serie A giants are expected to make a few sacrifices to fund their summer plans, and many believe Andrea Cambiaso could be the most likely ‘big departure’, especially amidst Man City and Liverpool links.