Newcastle United are looking to secure the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips while Juventus manager Max Allegri remains unconvinced.

The 27-year-old has become surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola admitted recently.

The England international is also desperate to find himself a new club that provides him with enough playing time ahead of Euro 2024.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Newcastle are in advanced negotiations with the Cityzens for Phillips.

The reigning English and European champions are looking to collect 40 million euros from the operation while the Magpies have the necessary funds to complete a permanent transfer in the middle of the campaign.

On the other hand, Juventus can only afford to make a loan bid for the player with the option to buy him at the end of the season.

However, the main hurdle for the Bianconeri management could be internal.

As Sky Sport Italia (via ilBianconero) explains, Allegri has yet to give his approval on the transfer.

The Livorno native is still unsure whether Phillips is the right profile to bolster his midfield ranks or not.

The former Leeds United star possesses impressive physical strength and offers an imposing presence in the middle of the park.

However, the 56-year-old might prefer a more technical option, someone like Tottenham midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg.

We can expect this saga to accelerate with the January transfer session now only a week away.