Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is edging closer to the exit door, while Newcastle United are reportedly embroiled in the battle for his services.

The 25-year-old has been playing his football in Turin since making a groundbreaking €80 million move from Fiorentina in January 2022. But despite his occasional exploits, the centre-forward hasn’t been able to justify the transfer fee spent to secure his services, or his hefty wages.

Therefore, the Bianconeri wouldn’t snub the opportunity to offload him in the summer, especially with his contract expiring in 12 months.

Juventus seeking a solution for Dusan Vlahovic dilemma

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this will be one of the issues that incoming Juventus director Damien Comolli will inherit from the departing Cristiano Giuntoli.

As the source explains, the club’s new general director is expected to adopt the same approach, as he’ll be looking to enquire about the possibility of a contract extension that allows the Bianconeri to spread the costs.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic and his entourage have been refuting this proposal, so the pink newspaper believes that a summer departure remains more likely than not.

The report also names three suitors vying for the striker’s favour.

Newcastle & Turkish duo fighting for Vlahovic

Newcastle have been linked with a move to Vlahovic for quite some time now. They have also been tracking his teammate Douglas Luiz who is also tipped to leave in the summer following a disappointing first campaign in Turin.

The source believes that the Magpies could face serious competition from Turkiye for the Serbian striker.

With Victor Osimhen’s loan stint expiring at the end of the season, Galatasaray will be looking to add a new prominent star to their attacking ranks, and the same goes for Fenerbahce who have lost the services of Edin Dzeko.