Newcastle is leading Juventus in the race for Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus is not getting any closer to adding Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad as the midfielder enters the last year of his contract at Lazio.

The Serbian’s current deal expires in 2024 and Juve has held a long-standing interest in his signature for several seasons.

The Bianconeri are the top club in Italian football and should be favourites to add the midfielder to their group if he leaves Lazio.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he is closer to leaving Serie A altogether because he has a strong interest from a Premier League club.

It claims Newcastle United are keen on the Serbian and the PL side is currently ahead of the Bianconeri in the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Newcastle is having a superb season and they have a good chance of finishing inside the top four in England, which means an automatic Champions League qualification.

If they achieve that, joining them would be easy for SMS because they also have the money to outspend Juve to make the move happen.

Our current financial state means we must brace ourselves to miss out on most of our targets because suitors with healthier finances will steal a march on us.