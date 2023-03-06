Newcastle is prepared to pay 75m euros for Juventus star

Newcastle United is interested in adding Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the summer and is preparing an offer already.

The striker has been the main goal-scorer at Juventus since he moved to the club and continues to show he can be trusted to deliver goals.

Despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Vlahovic is still wanted by the other top sides and one interesting name among his suitors is Newcastle United.

The Premier League club has money to spend and is not shy about splashing the cash on anyone.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they want to buy Vlahovic and will pay 75m euros for his signature at the end of this season.

However, the problem is that the money will likely not be enough because Juve is set to pay up to 90m euros for his signature and would want to turn a profit.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a top player and it is normal that clubs around the continent want to add him to their squad.

However, we must keep him at the Allianz Stadium and continue to build a new Juventus around the ex-Fiorentina man.

If we lose such a key player, we can be sure that we will struggle to get back to our glory days.