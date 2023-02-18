Newcastle is pushing to add Juventus midfielder to their squad

Adrien Rabiot looks set to leave Juventus at the end of this season and one club is working hard to add him to their squad.

The midfielder has improved greatly in the last few seasons and is a player the Bianconeri can trust to deliver for them.

However, the Frenchman is out of contract at the end of this season and can even sign a pre-contract with another club now.

Reports have linked several teams to his signature, but Juve is hopeful they can keep him on a new agreement.

Because of their financial struggles and the possibility of not finishing this season inside the top four, the Bianconeri might not be able to afford a new deal for the ex-PSG man.

This has opened the door for him to leave and a report on Tuttojuve reveals Newcastle United is desperate to add the midfielder to their squad.

Juve FC Says

It would be hard to keep Rabiot because several clubs will offer him deals we cannot match.

The midfielder has been an improved player in the last two seasons, but the reality is that he will leave and join the highest bidder, which will hardly be us.