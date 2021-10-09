Newcastle join the race to sign Juventus’s strike target

Newcastle are the latest club to be taken over by mega-rich owners this week, and they are believed to be looking to challenge Juventus for the signature of Mauro Icardi.

The striker has three goals from his eight Ligue 1 outings thus far, but with Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in contention for a starting role, he could well struggle for minutes when everyone else is fit and available.

Juve and Tottenham have been linked with an interest in his signature, but Newcastle are now the latest team to be linked with his signature following their new takeover, as reported by CalcioMercato.

The Toon have had their takeover completed this week by the Saudi crown prince, and they are expected to invest in the team over the coming seasons to help them become challengers for the top titles.

It will be extremely interesting to see how heavily they look to move in the coming transfer windows, and they could well disrupt some of Juventus’s plans, with early reports that they could make a move for our target.

The Old Lady allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer, and are yet to get to figure out which players are to replace his goals.

