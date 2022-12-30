Juventus is facing more competition in their bid to land Nicolo Zaniolo and the Azzurri star could even move abroad.

They have eyed the AS Roma attacker for a long-time now and it seemed he would become the replacement for Paulo Dybala at the end of last season.

However, the Bianconeri did not make a move for him and he could sign a new Roma deal soon as he is out of contract in 2024.

A report on Football Italia reveals a new suitor has emerged for his signature and he could now move to the Premier League.

It claims Newcastle United has asked Roma about his availability as they seek to make him the latest star to join them.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo has been one of the finest attackers in Italian football for a long time now and the Azzurri star should play for us soon.

However, we must act fast to add him to the group if he is one of our key targets because clubs are also watching him.

It remains unclear if he is willing to take the challenge and leave Serie A for another competition. If he is reluctant, we could win the race for his signature, even if we wait until the summer.