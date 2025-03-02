Juventus are reportedly hoping to land Sandro Tonali next summer, and they believe an exchange deal with Newcastle United could be their most plausible solution.

The 24-year-old was one of the most sought-after young players in Italian football when he rose to stardom during his time at Brescia. In the end, his heart led him towards his beloved Milan in 2020 where he established himself as one of the most well-rounded midfielders in Serie A.

In the summer of 2023, the Rossoneri made the agonising decision to sacrifice the Italy international after receiving an offer worth circa 60 million euros from Newcastle. Sadly for Tonali, his Premier League experience was swiftly halted by a lengthy ban due to his involvement in a betting scandal that rocked Italian football.

Nevertheless, the Lodi native managed to bounce back successfully this season, establishing himself as a key figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield department which also features the Brazilian duo of Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

In recent days, Tonali was asked about the rumours that linked him to Juventus in January, but he denied knowing anything about the Old Lady’s interest.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have been following the midfielder for years, and according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the flame could be rekindled in the summer.

As the source explains, Newcastle would be willing to negotiate offers above €55 million. The transfer market insider adds that this figure represents a major hurdle for Milan who are dreaming of bringing back their former star, but will be on a tight budget, especially since they’re set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

On the other hand, Juventus could try their luck by offering Douglas Luiz in exchange. The Brazilian has been enduring a difficult first campaign in Turin after making his transfer from Aston Villa in the summer, especially due to his recurring injury problems. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old still has a solid reputation in the Premier League, so he could represent an enticing prospect for the Magpies.