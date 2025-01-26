Juventus reportedly consider Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly as their primary target to shore up their January plans.

The Serie A giants are having an ultra-active winter transfer session. They managed to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to strengthen their attacking department, but the bulk of their efforts have been placed on enhancing their defence which has been left depleted by the ACL injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal in addition to the imminent departure of Danilo.

Therefore, Juve have already snapped up 21-year-old Portugues right-back Alberto Costa from Vitoria Guimaraes, while Renato Veiga is expected in Turin in the coming hours to finalize his loan move from Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. are still plotting one more signing before the market door shuts close, with several defenders mentioned as potential candidates.

But according to Tuttosport via Juventus News 24, the Italians have identified Kelly as their priority target.

The 26-year-old has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist since last season when his contract with Bournemouth was set to expire. But in the end, he opted to sign for Newcastle on a free transfer.

However, the Englishman has been struggling to carve himself a starting role at Eddie Howe’s court, only making nine appearances in the Premier League thus far this season, with the majority coming off the bench.

The source also notes that Kelly was an unused substitute during Newcastle’s win over Southampton on Saturday, which could fuel his desire to leave St. James’ Park, especially with a European giant knocking on the door.

The Bianconeri are also being linked with another unhappy Premier League defender in the shape of West Ham’s Jean-Clair Todibo, so it remains to be seen who will be the club’s final coup in January.