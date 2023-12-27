Newcastle United has maintained its longstanding interest in Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman continues to feature for Juventus without committing to a long-term contract.

Rabiot extended his deal for one season in the summer, allowing him to enter negotiations with other clubs from the upcoming month. While Juventus is eager for him to sign a new, longer-term contract, Rabiot is not in a rush to extend his stay at the club. The midfielder is taking his time to ensure he makes the right decision at the end of his current deal.

Sensing that Rabiot might be open to leaving Juventus at the end of the season, Newcastle has revived its interest in the former PSG player, reports Tuttomercatoweb. The ambitious Premier League side was keen on him in the summer, but Rabiot chose to stay at Juventus. Now, they have the opportunity to pursue him on a pre-contract agreement from the next month onward.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep Rabiot with us beyond this season, but his contract situation means we may be powerless to stop him from leaving.

However, we have to try our best to ensure that the midfielder is happy to remain even though we will be powerless to keep him if he decides to leave.