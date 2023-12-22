Newcastle United could beat Juventus to sign Kalvin Phillips next month as both clubs vie for the Englishman.

Phillips wants to leave City in January to play matches more frequently, and he is a target for Juve.

The Bianconeri hope to secure a loan deal for his signature, and he seems willing to make the move to Turin.

However, Juventus is struggling to find an agreement and now faces competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Calciomercato reveals that the English club is prepared to sign him outright, which is what Manchester City wants.

They do not favour a loan move and will only agree to one if no one comes forward to sign him permanently.

Now that Newcastle is willing to meet that demand, Juve’s move for him is at risk of collapse.

Juve FC Says

Phillips is open to joining us, but he will also want to make a move to Newcastle, knowing that he would remain in the Premier League if that happens.

We now have more work to do to convince him and it is very unlikely that we can pay a good transfer fee to sign him permanently in the January transfer window.