Juventus have been told they’ll have to break the bank if they’re going to stand a chance at landing Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

The 24-year-old had already been linked with the Bianconeri earlier in his year, particularly in the summer of 2020. The midfielder was considered one of the most promising players of his generation at the time, having made his big breakthrough at Brescia.

Tonali eventually made a choice of the heart by signing for his beloved Milan, but the Rossoneri decided to sacrifice him three years later when Newcastle placed around 60 million euros on the table.

As reported earlier today, Juventus aren’t planning another summer revolution, but they’re looking to make three quality additions to the team, while identifying Tonali as the perfect candidate for the midfield role.

Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. apparently believe the Italy international can succeed where Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have so far failed.

But while a return to the Italian peninsula could be tempting for the Lodi native, Newcastle will have the final say on the matter.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As one would expect, the Magpies aren’t planning to deprive themselves of the midfielder’s services without registering a significant profit.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Newcastle are gunning for a figure between 70 and 80 million euros.

“Juve has put Tonali at the top of their wish list, the symbolic profile from which you start again,” explained the transfer market expert while appearing on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel.

“Due to his character and leadership skills, he is the ideal midfielder for the future. Newcastle have yet to make a final decision, but they will ask for large figures, around 70-80 million.

“But as of today, it is not known whether they will open the doors to a possible transfer. It is a very difficult club to negotiate with. So for Juventus, the road is steep.”