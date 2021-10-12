Newcastle set to shop at Juventus with two players eyed

Juventus is expected to be affected by the recent takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-government led fund.

The Magpies will become one of the richest clubs in Europe now and are expected to spend as much money as the likes of PSG and Manchester City have spent.

They would look to get the best talents and Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reveals that they have two targets at Juventus.

The report says they will have around 250m euros to spend immediately and one player they would love to sign is Federico Chiesa.

Newcastle will attempt to beat the other top European clubs that have been on his trail to his signature.

The attacker was the subject of interest from multiple clubs in the last transfer window.

However, Juve held on to him tightly and he has remained a key player for the club.

They might not resist a big-money offer for him and it could come from Newcastle soon.

Matthijs de Ligt is another player the English club will target.

He remains untouchable at the club, but the report notes that his agent, Mino Raiola, is someone that will follow the money and it will not be surprising if he attempts to convince the Bianconeri to sell him for a huge transfer fee.