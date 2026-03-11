Newcastle United is rarely willing to part with its key players, and the club has often shown that it will go to significant lengths to retain the core of its squad. The Magpies have built a competitive team in recent seasons, and maintaining stability within that group remains an important priority.

Their approach was evident during the summer when Liverpool pursued Alexander Isak. Newcastle resisted strongly and pushed Liverpool throughout negotiations before eventually agreeing to a deal. That episode demonstrated the club’s determination to protect its most valuable assets unless the conditions are right.

The current Newcastle squad contains several players who are regarded as among the finest in the Premier League. One of them is Sandro Tonali, who has attracted interest from Juventus. The Italian club views the midfielder as an ideal option to strengthen its team.

Juventus Target Midfield Reinforcement

Juventus reportedly believes Tonali could play a key role in its midfield. The Bianconeri are understood to rate him highly and see him as a player capable of helping shape the future of the squad.

A potential return to Serie A could also hold appeal for the midfielder, as that is where he began his professional career. For many Italian players, the chance to join Juventus can be difficult to ignore. The club’s stature within Italian football continues to make it an attractive destination for domestic talent.

However, admiration alone will not be enough to complete a transfer. Juventus would need to make a significant financial commitment if it intends to persuade Newcastle to sell one of its important players.

Newcastle Set High Valuation

According to Il Bianconero, Newcastle United wants at least 90m euros for his signature, and so far they have not agreed to lower their demands to allow him to leave the squad, which would make it hard for Juve to sign him.

That valuation highlights Newcastle’s determination to protect its squad and maintain the quality within the team. Unless Juventus is prepared to meet the asking price, completing a deal for Tonali could prove extremely challenging in the next transfer window.