Newcastle United could beat Juventus to Belgium defender

Jason Denayer could return to the Premier League despite having strong interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

Todofichajes reported earlier that both top European clubs have an interest in the soon-to-be free agent.

The report claims the defender will not sign an extension to his Lyon contract, which expires this summer.

In a new update from the same Spanish media outlet, Newcastle United has now become his main suitor.

The English club is one of the richest in the world and they have been spending significantly to bolster their squad.

Eddie Howe looks set to lead them to Premier League safety and they will then look to get back into Europe by the end of next season.

If they are not relegated from the top flight in the summer, their manager will be backed with impressive signings and one of his targets is Denayer.

Juve is the bigger of both clubs, but the former Manchester City man will struggle to play regularly at the Allianz Stadium.

However, at Newcastle, he could become their key man in defence, and that alone should make him eager to join them.

The Magpies might also offer him a much bigger financial package to lure him back to England.