depay
Transfer News

Newcastle United could beat Juventus to La Liga ace

October 5, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Juventus remains in the running to sign Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay.

They pursued his signature in the last transfer window but failed to add him to their squad.

The Dutchman was prepared to end his Barca contract to join them as a free agent, but he couldn’t agree on personal terms with the Bianconeri and stayed in Spain.

Juve continues to monitor his situation as he enters the last year of his current contract at Barca.

The attacker, however, has more suitors now, and a report on Tuttojuve claims the Bianconeri are no longer favourites.

It claims Newcastle United has moved ahead of them in the race for his signature.

The English club has a new owner, and they have a lot of money to burn.

They see Depay as one player who can turn them into a top club in their championship.

Juve FC Says

Depay should pick Juve over Newcastle United in an ideal world, but he has played at top clubs, and he is not getting any younger.

His priority now might be to make as much money as he can before he retires from the game.

If that is the case, we would struggle to win the race for his signature.

